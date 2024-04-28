Commonwealth, Peninsula take main Vic Pennant crowns

28 Apr 2024 | Amateur golf |

The 2024 Vic Pennant competition concluded today with Commonwealth and Peninsula Kingswood claiming the Division 1 women’s and men’s titles respectively.

The Commonwealth women extracted revenge over The National winning 5-2 after The National defeated them in last year’s final, while Peninsula Kingswood won 6-1 in today’s final over Riversdale.

It is the first division one men's pennant win for Peninsula Kingswood since the clubs merged in 2013, and the first-ever for Peninsula.

The club showed its dominance after finishing on top of the table after the round matches, and also got their retribution on Riversdale who beat them earlier in the year.

Peninsula Kingswood also took out the Division 1 Youth Final, defeating Victoria 4-1.

In a terrific year, Yarra Yarra Golf Club made the finals in all three of today’s competitions in Division 2, ultimately winning the men’s and women’s division 2 titles, with Eastern denying them in the Youth Final.

Over 1,200 players from 127 teams contested the 2024 Victorian Pennant competition across the Men’s, Women’s, Youth and Friday Women’s Pennant season.

All teams are to be congratulated on a season played in great sportsmanship and thanks to Southern, The Heritage and Gardiners Run Golf Clubs for hosting the Pennant Finals.

