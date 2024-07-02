Commonwealth, Cranbourne to host adidas Aus Am

02 Jul 2024 | Amateur golf |

Commonwealth Golf Club and Cranbourne Golf Club in Victoria will be the hosts of the 2025 adidas Australian Amateur.

Commonwealth, which recently completed a significant restoration, is the primary host with play on all four days, with Cranbourne also hosting on the first two days.

The amateur, which dates to 1894, is to be played in Melbourne from January 14-17 in 2025. There are separate competitions for men and women, contested over 72 holes of strokeplay.

The decision on venues, announced by Golf Australia today, means that Commonwealth will have an opportunity to show off the painstaking restoration carried out by Renaissance Golf Design and completed early this year.

This includes the installation of Pure Distinction bent grass greens, an update that has already won widespread plaudits in the golf industry.

When Commonwealth last hosted the premier amateur tournament in the country, in 2013, the winners were Cameron Smith and Minjee Lee, who have since become professional major winners representing their country.

“We are delighted with these venues,” said Therese Magdulski, Golf Australia’s General Manager of Events and Operations.

“Commonwealth is a Melbourne sandbelt classic which has been a world class facility for a long time, and the recent restoration will no doubt be a true test for some of the world’s and Australia’s best amateur players.

“Cranbourne sadly is closing at the end of 2025 with the members being absorbed by Huntingdale, this will be one last opportunity for the club to showcase what is a wonderful golf course.

“We’re pleased to take the best players in the country to two superb venues that will test them out as well as help in identifying the future superstars of the sport in this country.”

Commonwealth Golf Club Captain Ray McCann said the club was very happy to be a host.

“Commonwealth is thrilled to host the Australian Amateur again and showcase the work of Renaissance Golf Design,” said McCann. “We have a deep passion for golf and supporting the amateur game, evidenced by our members, and former pennant players, Lucas Herbert, and Marc Leishman, playing on the world stage. “We look forward to hosting the event with Cranbourne Golf Club, working with Golf Australia, and highlighting the Melbourne Sandbelt, and its classic golf. Cranbourne Golf Club President Elana Green said: “We are thrilled to co-host the 2025 adidas Australian Amateur Championships in conjunction with Commonwealth Golf Club. This prestigious event represents a unique opportunity to showcase our club and the remarkable talent within the amateur golf community. “This collaboration allows us to highlight the rich history and excellence of both clubs while providing a challenging and memorable competition for the participants. The combined efforts of our clubs will undoubtedly create a premier event that celebrates the spirit of amateur golf in Australia. “Together, we are committed to delivering an exceptional experience for players, spectators, and the broader golf community. We look forward to welcoming everyone to what promises to be an unforgettable championship and one of the last opportunities our wonderful club will offer.” The 2025 adidas Australian Amateur will again by supported by the sporting apparel giant adidas, which came on board as the naming-rights sponsor for the first time in 2024. Entries will open in September.