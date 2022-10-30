Crowe books ticket to Augusta, Open Championship with Asia-Pacific win

30 Oct 2022 | Amateur golf |

Harrison Crowe held his nerve in a nail-biting final round to become the third ever Australian to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship with a one-shot victory at Amata Spring Country Club in Thailand.

The 21-year-old Sydneysider will fulfil his childhood dreams by winning exemptions for The Masters and The 151st Open next year courtesy of his never-say-die back nine.

“It feels amazing right now,” Crowe said. “I came out here this week with something to prove and I’m extremely proud of myself for how I hung in there today.

“It took a lot of digging deep there. I had a great chat with my dad, coach and manager out there which helped me a long. I’m just really proud of myself.

“It’s really surreal. To have my dad and so many family and friends out here today is awesome.”

Crowe, who joined Antonio Murdaca in 2014 and Curtis Luck in 2016 as the only Australians to win this event, began the day with a two-shot lead, but his advantage whittled away quickly.

Three jittery bogeys on the front nine placed Crowe three-over for the round and three shots behind China’s Jo Bin at the turn.

The NSW Open, NSW Amateur, Victorian Amateur and Australian Master of the Amateurs champion proved with his victories last summer that he knows how to fight until the end on a Sunday however, and this occasion was no exception.

Suddenly the hole appeared to grow in size as Crowe caught fire with the putter to make three consecutive birdies at the 11th, 12th and 13th, and he let out a big fist pump upon holing a mid-range birdie putt at the 15th to recapture a share of the lead.