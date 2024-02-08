Collier Park introduces quickfire Super Six format

08 Feb 2024 | Clubs & Facilities |

Golfers in Perth who struggle to find time to factor in 18 or even nine holes have a new option after Collier Park Golf Club introduced its Super Six Golf format.

Available on Tuesday and Friday evenings only from 5.56pm, the Super Six format allows golfers to tackle the first six holes of the public facility’s Lakes Course at a cost of just $15 per person.

Discussing the introduction of the initiative, Collier Park venue manager Gemma Nicholson said: “We believe that golf should be accessible to everyone, regardless of how packed their schedule may be.

“Golf is a lengthy commitment, and too many golfers miss out on a round because of their tight schedules.

"Super Six gives busy golfers the opportunity to keep playing the game they love, while later tee times offer the freedom to enjoy a quick round after work.”

Bookings are essential and can be made from midday two days before. Collier Park’s twilight golf will run as normal and commences at 5pm each day.