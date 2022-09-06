Clubs want in on Cusick’s vision

06 Sep 2022 | Clubs & Facilities |

Golfers nationwide are discussing the possibility of their clubs housing goats and sheep, composting and implementing other environmentally-friendly measures since discovering Eastern Sward Golf Club’s ecological experiment.

The story on the south-east Melbourne based club’s biodiversity journey was published by Melbourne newspaper The Age late last month and other clubs want to know how they can follow Eastern Sward’s lead.

PGA Professional at the club Garth Cusick, who is driving the project where former farm animals roam the non-playing areas and composting bins surround the car park alongside superintendent Shaun Lehane, has been bombarded with expressions of interest from across the country.

“People have asked about lots of things,” Cusick said. “Whether it be using the animals to reduce the costs of managing their sites. Or we like the idea of reducing the chemical use or it’s been ‘it’s simply a feel good story, how do we get animals on our site?’.

“The interest has been humbling. People have also asked ‘do you need more money to continue?’ and ‘we like what you’re doing, how do you do it? Could you do it for us?’.”

The positive responses come while the experiment is still in its early days.

He is happy to share his ever-growing knowledge as he is fully aware of the amazing possibilities the project may create.

“What we’re doing is looking at expenditure, longevity of the practices and managing the asset which is the golf course,” Cusick said.

“It is of no use keeping that information to ourselves.

“This work can save clubs money, improve their practice and most importantly bring more people to golf courses because they are not just playing golf, and that’s good for the game.”

Attracting and retaining more people to golf has long been Cusick’s passion.

After working in the industry for three decades, he won for his work bringing Chinese-Australian women into golf through his business The International Golf Academy Australia, which is based at Eastern Sward.

His desire to keep growing the sport led him down the microbiological path.

Following a chat with Lehane on how they could decrease the club’s expenses and increase cash flow, Cusick decided to study to explore various methods of soil management.

He commenced an online microbiology course with soil biologist Dr Elaine Ingham’s US-based Soil Food Web and has been studying 15 to 20 hours per week for the two years since.

“I wanted to contribute. I’ve been coaching the game for 30 years, but I didn’t think it was enough,” Cusick said.

“For the overall longevity of the game, I believe we need to protect the boundaries we play on. We have some ultra clever people building some impressive structures with amazing functionality.

“Can we focus it so that it is more natural, politically correct and cheaper? Yes. Hence, the study and luckily what I’m studying is 20 years of knowledge already in the agriculture sector. I’m bringing that knowledge to this site. I didn’t invent it, I’m just copying what others have told me.”