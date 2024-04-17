Clubs travel near and far for Queensland workshops

17 Apr 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Workshops run by Golf Australia have helped more than 50 Queensland clubs gain a better understanding and provide support with governance, participation and women in golf initiatives.

Hosted by golf clubs and sports house function rooms in Emerald, Mackay, Rockhampton, Bundaberg, Cairns, and Townsville, and supported by Sport and Recreation Queensland, the workshops provided an update on trends in the industry on topics such as constitutions and by-laws, good financial budgeting, volunteering and child safeguarding.

Clermont Golf Club captain Rohan Barnes said the workshop he attended was invaluable for him and his club to learn what support is available from Golf Australia, as well as a great opportunity for all the clubs in the local area to come together and share ideas.

"Just getting everyone in the same room to discuss things was really great," he said.

Barnes is especially excited to implement his learnings on the current trends in junior and women's golf.

"We're trying to rebuild our junior program, and there's lots of good initiatives to help with that such as TeeMates," he said.

"We all play together out here, but it is about how we can turn the women we have playing golf socially into club members.

"It's all positive. The more understanding we have as a club about what is available to us and what's happening at other clubs, the better."

Sue Farrell from Sarina Golf Club echoed Barnes’ sentiments, and is also excited for what she will be able to take back to her club from the workshop.

“We haven't had a junior program, so we've actually just had a junior come and try day with 23 kids turn up, which is fantastic,” she said.

“We’re trying to get our club on board with the Women in Golf Charter and just hearing some about the government stuff and the constitution stuff was very good.

“I guess some of the literature and some of the knowledge that I gained it has helped me. I just did a grant application actually for seniors’ week for later in the year.”

Sarina was right in the centre of the devastating Cyclone Kirrily earlier this year, and Farrell says the heavy rain has put a strain on the golf club, but they can see the light now.

“We've just been having a really extended wet season, even post cyclone. So yeah, the golf club really has struggled, and the takings were way down,” she said.

“But fortunately we played yesterday, and the course is starting to look nice again.”

Golf Australia staff travelled approximately 7000km by car and plane to deliver the workshops, with attendees from districts, councils and one X-Golf franchise joining the clubs and facilities