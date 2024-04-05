Clubs and facilities across the country celebrate Women and Girls Month

05 Apr 2024 | Women and girls |

Woman and Girls Month again proved to be a huge success in March, with clubs and facilities across Australia bringing more attention to the game by hosting a range of fun and engaging events.

For the first time, events for Women and Girls Month were held nationally, highlighted by various family days, as well as special events held for International Women's Day on March 8.

Mark Boulton, the General Manager at Riverside Golf Club in Launceston, said the club had already gained more MyGolf participants following their Women and Girls Month activities.

"Our day drew interest from families that aren’t a part of the local golfing community and they have enquired about other programs in the future, with a few signing up for MyGolf and many enquiries about our next MyGolf sessions in term two," he said.

Nathan Horne, the Pro Shop Manager from West Beach Parks Golf in South Australia, had similar sentiments.

"Glad we could be a part of it. The day consisted of letting families go on the TrackMan driving range at no charge and letting the families then play our shorter golf course at no charge also. We supplied clubs and balls also. It was great to see families who have never played golf before turning up and golfing families,” he said.

Jordan Bishop, the Facility Manager at Little Para Golf Course in Adelaide, said their activities were just the beginning.

“We’re running a similar Mother’s Day Clinic in May which we’re really excited about as well," he said.

A family day and an International Women's Day event were also held at Sandy Golf Links in Melbourne, with Golf Australia welcoming the community in for two days of fun celebrating women and girls.

The clinics held at the family day were incredibly popular, with kids learning some golf fundamentals in a fun and engaging environment.

As Women and Girls month continues to grow each year, Golf Australia encourages more clubs and facilities to get involved in celebrating the contribution of women and girls in golf.

The full list of clubs and facilities who held events this year: