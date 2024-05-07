Club champ ... at 90!

07 May 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

A Murray River golfer has won her first club championship – at 90 years of age!

Rita Quanchi took out the C grade championship at Wodonga Golf Club recently off her 32 handicap.

She has been playing golf since she was 35 and her handicap has been as low as 13, but Rita had never previously won a club championship, shying away from the three rounds of strokeplay.

"Normally I don't play (the championship)," she said. "But my golf mate said to me, 'it's just a normal game of golf', so I gave it a try."

"The other ladies think I'm an inspiration to them. They say they want to keep playing like I have."

Rita Quanchi is the oldest regular player among the women at Wodonga.

But she steps out twice a week and still loves the sport. "I'll play as long as I can," she said.

In the championships, she went to work with a new putter – courtesy of some general members who banded together to buy her a new one when she turned 90.

"It's magic," she said. "At least I think it is."