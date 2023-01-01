Golf Course ID: 21004, 27 hole

Located 1.5kms south of Bateman's Bay on the South Coast of NSW just 147km from Canberra and 276km south of Sydney, Club Catalina boasts 27 championship holes of easy-going action, free from mountain climbing and back breaking bunker shots. Flat landscaped fairways give you the green carpet treatment in every sense of the world. The courses are known as The Old Course (1-18), The Composite Course (1-27) and The West Course (10-27) and can be played in any combination. The Old Course (1-18) gives a total length of 6,071 metres, The Composite Course (1-27) gives a total yardage of 6,075 metres and The West Course (10-27) gives a total length of 6,074 metres. The club is fully licensed and offers Sky Channel, Austar, Club TAB & Club Keno. The Caddyshack Coffee Shop is open daily and we have an ATM for your convenience.