Club Catalina embraces AGF scholars

30 Aug 2023 | Women and girls |

By Serrin Bertino On the New South Wales coast, two hours east of Canberra, sits Club Catalina Golf and Country Club. It is here where an active junior program runs, including the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF) Girls Golf Scholarship program. Rodney Booth, PGA Professional and instructor of seven scholarship recipients, is thrilled to see the impact the AGF scholarship is having on girls. “We’ve had a great junior cadet program over time,” said Booth. “However, this has historically been dominated by junior boys. “The scholarship program has been an impactful addition to our junior program, as the girls have been able to integrate amongst each other and build their confidence.” Not only are the girls enjoying their Tuesday night session together with many laughs and chatting, Booth has witnessed a new-found confidence that has transpired into them attending training on numerous nights. “Nearly all of our scholarship holders are now playing at the club numerous times per week,” said Booth. “This is because they are feeling more capable and confident to mix with the boys, have made friends with scholarship graduates who play other nights, and simply have caught the golfing bug.” Booth has also cleverly invited Sophie Eppelstun to attend the occasional scholarship session. “Sophie is one of our older juniors who captained the NSW girls interstate team and is currently competing in America at the Junior Worlds. “It has been great involving her in some of the sessions as she is a terrific role model for the girls.” With one-third of the group already having a handicap, Booth hopes the others will follow suite. However, his main aim is for the girls to simply have fun, make golfing friends and enjoy the sport. Applications for 2024 club funding is now open and close on October 28. For more information on the program click

