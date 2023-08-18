Club applications now open for 2024 AGF Girls Scholarship program

18 Aug 2023 | Women and girls | Participation |

To encourage nine to 16-year-old girls to play golf and stay in the game, clubs across Australian can now apply for grants to offer girls’ golf scholarships.

Funded by the Australian Golf Foundation (AGF), the concept has proved very successful over the past three years.

“The program has exponentially grown and exceeded all of our expectations,” said Bonnie Boezeman AO, director of the AGF and founder of the scholarship program.

“We started the program in 2021 with 37 clubs and 226 girls. Now, in 2023, the foundation funds 142 clubs and just under 1000 scholarships.

“We are again looking forward to growing the program in 2024 and continuing to provide life-changing experiences for girls across Australia.”

With a 10.1 percent increase in junior girls’ membership recorded across the country in 2021/2022, the program is proving a great way for clubs to embed girls within the club culture, encourage them to play, obtain a handicap, and in turn achieve greater membership numbers.

Andrew Cartledge, PGA Professional at Ballarat Junior Golf Academy in Victoria, has been involved in the program since its inception.

“It has been an exciting time at the club with the junior girl’s scholarship program over the past three years," he said.

“Thirty committed girls are now playing golf regularly at the club; this is triple the amount in three years.

“By providing funding and a platform where girls can gather and make friends, the task of getting more girls playing becomes easier.”

Gabrielle Anthony, club president at Babinda GC in Queensland, agrees the scholarship program is helping to attract and retain girls.

“The scholarship program has enabled the girls to really cement their skills and start getting into game-play," she said.

“It has been a great way to solidify their interest in the game and help our club attract more girls."

As a part of the program, each girl holds a scholarship at their local club that includes group tuition and membership for the year, along with a branded shirt and cap and their own FootJoy glove to wear with pride.

Applications are now open and close on October 28.

For more information on the program click

To apply for the 2024 program click

Australian Golf Foundation is the national foundation for golf in Australia. The AGF supports Golf Australia’s vision to grow golf by investing in targeted initiatives to inspire all Australians to enjoy and play the game. To find a local scholarship program near you, visit .

We are thrilled to announce NEXTGEN Group as the principal partner of the 2024 AGF Scholarship Program for a third year running. Important financial support also continues to be provided by a number of generous private benefactors, in addition to golfing bodies.

The scholarship program has come to fruition thanks to the foresight and generosity of Bonnie Boezeman AO, Director of the Australian Golf Foundation, who originally established the program at Killara Golf Club, NSW.