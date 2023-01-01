Classification for golfers with a disability

What is Classification in golf?

Classification refers to the system used to categorise players based on the nature and extent of their disabilities. The goal of classification is to ensure fair competition by grouping players with similar physical abilities together. This allows golfers with varying disabilities, ranging from physical impairments to visual or neurological conditions, to compete on an even playing field. The classification process in most cases, involves an assessment by an eligibility assessor who evaluates a player's functional abilities and limitations, ensuring they are placed in the appropriate sports class. The system not only promotes inclusivity but also encourages more athletes with disabilities to participate in the sport, making it accessible to a broader range of golfers. Golf Australia runs state and national events for golfers with a disability which also leads to international level competition.

What are deemed eligible impairments to play Golf Australia All Abilities Events?

Players with disabilities will need an eligibility pass to play Golf Australia All Abilities Events and Championships. There are 3 types of passes that qualify players into different Golf Australia events and championships for players with disabilities.

World Ranking for Golfers with Disability – WR4GD Pass & WR4GD (Review)

Players that have one or multiple impairments and meet minimum impairment criteria in the following categories;