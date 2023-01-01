Classification for golfers with a disability
What is Classification in golf?
Classification refers to the system used to categorise players based on the nature and extent of their disabilities. The goal of classification is to ensure fair competition by grouping players with similar physical abilities together. This allows golfers with varying disabilities, ranging from physical impairments to visual or neurological conditions, to compete on an even playing field. The classification process in most cases, involves an assessment by an eligibility assessor who evaluates a player's functional abilities and limitations, ensuring they are placed in the appropriate sports class. The system not only promotes inclusivity but also encourages more athletes with disabilities to participate in the sport, making it accessible to a broader range of golfers. Golf Australia runs state and national events for golfers with a disability which also leads to international level competition.
What are deemed eligible impairments to play Golf Australia All Abilities Events?
Players with disabilities will need an eligibility pass to play Golf Australia All Abilities Events and Championships. There are 3 types of passes that qualify players into different Golf Australia events and championships for players with disabilities.
World Ranking for Golfers with Disability – WR4GD Pass & WR4GD (Review)
Players that have one or multiple impairments and meet minimum impairment criteria in the following categories;
Access Pass
For players who have one or multiple impairments listed (A-J) as per the WR4GD Pass however does not meet the minimum impairment criteria for a WR4GD Pass.
Access Conditional Pass
For players who have a physical, intellectual or sensory impairment that does not fall under impairments listed (A-J) and impacts players ability to play golf.
Virtus Pass (WR4GD)
For players who have an intellectual disability or Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). All eligibility applications are processed by Virtus (Australia). Players with a Virtus International pass are eligible for all Golf Australia WR4GD events. Players with a Virtus National Pass are eligible for an Access Pass.
How do I obtain a pass?
Players wishing to obtain a pass need to create a user profile and upload medical evidence with global body EDGA, (formally the European Disabled Golf Association). Once this is completed an eligibility assessor will be in contact to either issue a pass or advise of further assessment (if required).
If I need to see an eligibility assessor, where can I go to organise a physical assessment?
Players who will require a physical examination to confirm eligibility will be notified by the Golf Australian National Eligibility Assessor. Golf Australia has an expanding list of medical professionals who have completed formal training as eligibility assessors for golf, located across Australia;
How much does it cost to obtain a pass?
For players requiring a physical assessment for either a new pass or to have eligibility reviewed through assessment, the following rates are applicable;