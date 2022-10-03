Aussies on Tour: Choi, Bland log top 10s

03 Oct 2022 | Professional golf |

By Tony Webeck

Queensland’s Robyn Choi logged her sixth top-10 finish of the Epson Tour season as Adam Bland recorded his second top-10 in his past three starts on the Japan Golf Tour.

The cornerstone of Choi’s tie for sixth at the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic in Alabama was a course record 10-under 62 on day one to establish a two-stroke lead.

The 24-year-old dropped away with a three-over 75 in the second round, bouncing back to post 69 on Sunday as she seeks to earn one of 10 LPGA Tour cards on offer at season’s end.

She began the week 14th in the Race to the Card standings yet despite a top-10 finish fell back a spot to 15th, winner Celine Borge and runner-up Hyo Joon Jang both moving ahead of her.

Gabriela Ruffels dropped from 11th to 14th despite finishing tied for 17th while Grace Kim remains in fourth position heading into this week’s Epson Tour Championship finale.

The resurgence of South Australian Adam Bland continues in Japan.

Bland’s tie for eighth at the ANA Open two weeks ago was his best result on the Japan Golf Tour in almost five years, maintaining his stellar play at the Vantelin Tokai Classic in Aichi.

The 42-year-old had four birdies and two bogeys in his closing round of two-under 69 to lead the way for the Aussies, Anthony Quayle (73) and Brad Kennedy also finishing inside the top 20.

If it was an otherwise quiet week for the Aussies around the world, our New Zealand neighbours continue to excel.

Three-time ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia winner Ryan Fox became the first Kiwi to win in Scotland since Simon Owen in 1976, recording a one-stroke win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews.

It was an emotional win for Fox who paid tribute to great mate Shane Warne, the late Aussie cricket legend finishing second alongside Fox in the teams event just 12 months ago.

A final round of six-under 65 saw Lydia Ko finish third at The Ascendant LPGA event in Texas and, a week after his second win on the Challenge Tour, Daniel Hillier finished fourth at the Hopps Open de Provence to climb to seventh in the Road To Mallorca standings with just three events left in the season.

Results

DP World Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, Scotland Winner Ryan Fox (NZ) 66-74-65-68—273 €801,654.72 T36 David Micheluzzi 69-73-70-71—283 €31,123.07 T61 Maverick Antcliff 68-74-72-75—289 €12,967.94 MC Daniel Gale 70-73-74—217 MC Geoff Ogilvy 66-76-75—217 MC Louis Dobbelaar 70-79-69—218 MC Aaron Pike 73-76-69—218 MC Jediah Morgan 71-76-72—219 MC Blake Windred 70-77-72—219 MC Jordan Zunic 71-76-73—220 MC Nathan Barbieri 69-77-75—221 MC Zach Murray 71-80-72—220 MC Josh Armstrong 69-85-73—227 MC Austin Bautista 72-81-75—228 MC Scott Hend 75-82-71—228

PGA TOUR Sanderson Farms Championship The Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Mississippi Winner Mackenzie Hughes 71-63-68-69—271 Won on second hole of sudden death playoff MC Harrison Endycott 73-74—147

Asian Tour Mercuries Taiwan Masters Taiwan Golf and Country Club, Chinese Taipei Winner Chan Shih-chang 68-68-69—68 273 $US200,000 T13 Scott Strange 68-72-71-73—284 $14,500 T18 Kevin Yuan 71-70-73-72—286 $11,000 T39 Sam Brazel 71-73-76-71—291 $6,642.86 T39 Daniel Fox 68-74-75-74—291 $6,642.86 T49 Jake Higginbottom 76-70-74-74—294 $4,850 MC Travis Smyth 71-76—147 MC Ben Eccles 73-76—149

LPGA Tour The Ascendant LPGA Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas Winner Charley Hull 67-64-71-64—266 $US255,000 3 Lydia Ko (NZ) 70-66-67-65—268 $112,302 T34 Karis Davidson 70-70-71-71—282 $10,425 MC Stephanie Kyriacou 71-75—146 MC Su Oh 79-69—148 MC Sarah Jane Smith 73-75—148

Japan Golf Tour Vantelin Tokai Classic Miyoshi Country Club (West Cse), Aichi Winner Riki Kawamoto 69-67-66-69—271 ¥22m T9 Adam Bland 69-68-73-69—279 ¥2,772,000 T13 Anthony Quayle 69-66-72-73—280 ¥1,974,500 T17 Michael Hendry (NZ) 72-72-65-72—281 ¥1,617,000 T19 Brad Kennedy 67-73-70-72—282 ¥1,216,285 T29 Matthew Griffin 71-71-71-71—284 ¥737,000 MC Brendan Jones 72-76—148 MC Andrew Evans 73-75—148

Challenge Tour Hopps Open de Provence Golf International de Pont Royal, Mallemort, France Winner Joel Sjoholm 68-71-65-67—271 €40,000 4 Daniel Hillier (NZ) 70-66-70-69—275 €15,000

Epson Tour Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic Ol’ Colony Golf Course, Tuscaloosa, Alabama Winner Celine Borge 67-71-63—201 $US30,000 T6 Robyn Choi 62-75-69—206 $5,856 T17 Gabriela Ruffels 68-74-68—210 $2,639 T29 Amelia Garvey (NZ) 69-71-72—212 $1,702 T44 Grace Kim 75-67-73—215 $1,077 MC Hira Naveed 72-74—146 MC Emily Mahar 75-77—152 MC Soo Jin Lee 79-77—156