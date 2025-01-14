Cho and Marshall triumph in South Australia

14 Jan 2025 | Amateur golf |

After two days and 54-holes at Kooyonga Golf Club, native South Australians Alice Cho and Malachy Marshall have triumphed at the 2025 South Australian Junior Amateur.

For Cho, it was a clinical and dominant week, finishing 5-under and nine shots clear of Alegra De Guzman in second.

The Royal Adelaide member was seven under after the first day of the championship with rounds of 71 and 70, allowing her to relax on the final day and cruise to victory.

A highlight for Cho was her dominance of Kooyonga's par-5 13 hole. An eagle in round one followed by two more birdies certainly helped her on her way to victory.

It was a much closer affair in the boy's section, with Marshall edging out fellow South Australian Jackson Leonard on the final hole of the event.

Finishing at even par, one shot clear of Leonard, the win is extra special for Marshall being a Kooyonga member and getting to hoist the trophy at his home club.

Opening with a solid 69, Marshall had 76 in the second round but was able to hold his nerve for a closing 71 on the par-72 layout.