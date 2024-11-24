World Long Drive beckons for Royal Queensland event winner

24 Nov 2024 | Long drive | Participation |

New Zealand’s Chris Charlton can start seriously planning a trip to the World Long Drive Championship after winning the first event of the 2024/25 Australian Long Drive season.

A drive of 381.2 metres in the final, held in conjunction with the BMW Australian PGA Championship, gave Charlton a victory over long drive newcomer Conor Loughnan at Royal Queensland after he finished as runner-up last year. It was that event which inspired Loughnan to take up the sport.

Charlton took home $2250 in prizemoney plus funds to attend the 2025 World Long Drive Championship at Colorado in the United States.

“Getting presented the opportunity to go to world champs next year is massive,” he said.

“It was a goal I set out last year and coming second at this event last year was heart-wrenching. It was gutting to get so close.

“Hopefully now I can get there in September next year which would be awesome.

“It’ll be nine months of training between now and then to make sure I’m prepared and ready to go.”

Contested on TrackMan, Charlton led the top eight qualifiers for the knockout rounds with a drive of 383.9 metres, while Loughnan advanced in second place.

“There were some strong hitters here and you just want to make sure get a high qualifying position,” he said.

“I managed to get through to the knockouts and hit a couple of good balls in the semi-final and the final which was nice.

“There’s plenty of people to thank who I can’t do it without so a big thanks goes to them – my coach Craig, my partners and all the support from back home who have encouraged and supported me.

“It’s been a great journey over the past 12 months or so.”