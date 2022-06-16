Charles last Aussie standing at British Am

16 Jun 2022 | Amateur golf |

Victorian Max Charles has progressed to the final 32 at the R&A Amateur Championship with a 2-up win over France’s Paul Beauvy at Royal Latham & St Annes in England.

Charles, who plays college golf for Boise State University in Idaho, is the last Australian standing in the prestigious amateur event after Jasper Stubbs, Joshua Greer and Jack Buchanan lost their matches on Wednesday afternoon.

The Kingston Heath Golf Club member, who originally hailed from Heidelberg Golf Club, was on fire early in his match and those early gains proved critical in securing his place in the next round.

“I played pretty solid all day. I was 3-up through eight. It was a good start. I think I was eight fairways and eight greens in the first eight holes, so yeah, I didn't really do much wrong,” Charles said.

“There was a bit of a bump in the road halfway around, but I grinded out the last few holes and won 2-up down 18.”

Charles is fresh off an impressive college season - where he finished top-25 in the season-ending NCAA Bryan Regional - and he is maintaining an aggressive approach to navigate the course where Peter Thomson won his fourth British Open crown in 1958.

“I don't think it's play it safe because it's still a long course,” he said. “I think if you can stay out of the bunkers, that's the main thing. I don't think you can really play protective golf around here just because long irons into those greens doesn't end up in winning holes. So you've still got to play semi-aggressive but pick your lines off the tee and stick to it.”

This trip has delivered a series of firsts for Charles. His first visit to England, his first taste of English links golf, and his first time seeing his fellow Australian golfers in a long time.

“I've loved every bit of it. But links golf compared to Australia -- I know we call it links back home, but this is just something else. It's really special to be here,” he said.

“It was good to see the boys. I haven't seen any Australian players in a while and it sucks that they are knocked out but I'll go as far as I can take that flag.”

Charles takes on England’s William Hopkins in the round of 32 on Thursday evening Australian time, and the round of 16 matches will be played later on the same day.