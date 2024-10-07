Changing the game at Trentham

07 Oct 2024 | Women and girls | Clubs and Facilities |

While Trentham Golf Club in country Victoria has long had a vibrant and popular introductory program for women getting into the game, the club has this year taken it to another level.

With the help of the Office of Women and Girls in Sport's Change Our Game Community Activation Grant, Trentham have introduced a six-month pathway program aimed at skill building, creating social connections, and welcoming new women into the club.

Co-coordinator of the program, Janine Lord, who came through a previous iteration of the introductory sessions at Trentham herself some years ago, and Trentham Women's Vice-Captain Lisa Caines are pleased with how popular the program has been.

"Lisa and I sat down, and we're both big believers in engaging women in some form in the community," said Lord. "We are big believers in getting women involved in a club, whether it's golf or painting or archery or what have you, involved in something.

"We've treated it a little bit more than just an introductory to golf with really trying to foster that club atmosphere, really trying to engage the women to form friendships.

"We're overwhelmed. We're thrilled with the numbers that we've got and three classes in now and we've had fantastic and positive feedback."

The Change Our Game funding is available for community level initiatives that enable participation, build capability and celebrate the role of women and girls in community sport and active recreation.

While this funding has been utilised by golf clubs before, Golf Australia's Senior Relationship Officer for Western Victoria, Jake Cole-Sinclair says Trentham is really making the most of the opportunity.

"We have had a number of golf clubs previously utilise Change Our Game funding for participation initiatives, however this is the first to deliver it with this amount of thought and implement a strategic pathway," he said.

"The Office for Women in Sport and Recreation are doing incredible work to help grow community sport for women, and Trentham is leading the way for regional golf clubs to make use of this funding in a really impactful way."

Led by PGA professional Matthew Duncan, with the help of Caines and Lord, the women in Trentham's program receive a 60-minute clinic fortnightly. In between these sessions, playing opportunities and mentoring are also provided.

Aiming to encourage independence outside of the sessions, Trentham have also been providing post-session videos, summarising the key learnings and takeaways for those that may have missed it, or if anyone wants to review what was covered.

With the help of the funding, Lord says Trentham has been able to really expand the introductory program outside the capabilities of the golf club.

"It also allows us to throw in a few extra things like a few lunches and an excursion to the driving range, that sort of thing. It just gives us a little bit more scope," she said.

"We're also planning early next year; we're going to offer the women a golf trip as well to encourage them to get involved in that."

The goal of the program is to transition 50 percent of the group to become part of the club, and it comes as no surprise that early signs suggest Trentham may exceed this.

