Carbrook Golf Club, South East Queensland’s best kept secret and host of the 2012 Australian Girls Amateur Championship is only 30 minutes from both Brisbane and the Gold Coast and this exciting championship course welcomes visiting golfers and Social Clubs.

Carbrook is one of the very few members' owned golf clubs established in Queensland in the last 60 years. As such, members have control over their own destiny without interference from landlords or other external parties, and enjoy knowing that any contribution they make to the club stays with the club.

The golf course is of genuine championship standard, being 18 holes, Par 71, USGA Scratch rating of 72 and 6146 metres in length. The club has a resident Professional, Teaching Professional, and Trainee operating from a well stocked shop. There is a fleet of near new electric Golf Carts for hire at reasonable rates, a Driving Range which is free to members, and a warm-up practice nets facility.

The modest but modern clubhouse overlooks the course and adjacent lakes. Members and social players can enjoy a drink before or after their round on the outdoor deck overlooking the lake, or they can test their luck on the gaming machines if they wish. The Bistro is open 7 days to service the needs of our golfers. Espresso coffee is available at the bar.