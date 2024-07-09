'Captain Karrie' confident of Olympic medal hopes

09 Jul 2024 | Professional golf |

Self-confessed Olympic tragic Karrie Webb wants to play her part in securing Australia’s first medal in Olympic golf competition when she captains the Australian team at the Paris 2024 Games later this month.

The Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games is little more than two weeks away with the men’s golf competition to be played at Le Golf National from August 1-4 and the women’s competition from August 7-10.

Jason Day and Min Woo Lee will make their Olympic debuts in the men’s competition while Hannah Green and Minjee Lee return after both played at the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Webb, Australia’s greatest major champion, steps into the role occupied by Ian Baker-Finch at the past two Olympics, adding to a legacy that she says is beyond anything she could have imagined.

“The Olympics was not something that was on my horizon when I was a little kid although I’ve been a massive Olympic fan my whole life,” Webb said in an interview with on Tuesday.

“It’s very special to be a part of it. Everything that has come my way as a result of golf has been above and beyond my wildest dreams.”

Seeing genuine medal chances in all four of Australia’s golf representatives, the seven-time major champion says her primary role will be to create a team atmosphere and connect players to the Olympic experience.

Staying at a hotel appointed by the Paris Olympic Committee and which is close to the host course, a team room is being decked out in green and gold so that what is essentially still an individual event feels a part of something bigger.

“I’m hoping that when they get to their rooms, when they come into the team room and we’re all dressed in the same uniforms that they’ll really start to feel like part of a team,” Webb told .

“We are going to have different messages from past Olympians around the place for them to feel like they are a part of the Olympics and Min Woo is going to attend the Opening Ceremony.

“He’ll stay in the Olympic Village on that Friday night and get a real good feel for what it’s like in the village as well.

“Min Woo has been getting better and better and more attention on him on the world scene. He’s played really well recently and had some consistent finishes and it was great to see Jason come back last year after a few lean years with some back injuries and having to revamp his swing to play around those injuries.

“He’s super excited for the Olympics which is great so I’m looking forward to spending that time with him.

“Both girls are extremely talented. Hannah’s having an exceptional year this year and has already won a couple of times and Minjee’s been playing well as well.

“Both girls are medal hopefuls for sure for the team.”