Cape Whickham TAS_banner

18 hole

Cape Wickham Golf Links (TAS)

Public course
Golf course

Contact Details

Cape Wickham Rd
Wickham TAS 7256

03 6463 1200
Send email
https://capewickham.com.au/

Immerse yourself into a rare and dramatic mix of coastal holes cleverly routed around Cape Wickham Lighthouse on the northern tip of King Island, with some holes leaning gently toward the ocean (Bass Strait), and others set atop a rocky headland. The 11th is almost “in” the sea and the 18th is built directly above the beautiful beach at Victoria Cove, which comes into play as bunker on the final hole. Few courses in the world, if any, interact with the ocean quite like this.

Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Golf Australia Logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use