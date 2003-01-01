18 hole

Immerse yourself into a rare and dramatic mix of coastal holes cleverly routed around Cape Wickham Lighthouse on the northern tip of King Island, with some holes leaning gently toward the ocean (Bass Strait), and others set atop a rocky headland. The 11th is almost “in” the sea and the 18th is built directly above the beautiful beach at Victoria Cove, which comes into play as bunker on the final hole. Few courses in the world, if any, interact with the ocean quite like this.