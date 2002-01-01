Golf Course ID: 20903, 9 hole

Canowindra Golf Club was founded in 1921, on the Canowindra Race Course. In 1932 the new site, on 68 acres, was leased. The golf club was built entirely by the members. Canowindra Golf Course is a 9 hole, par 70 golf course of 5680 metres. Rosellas, galahs and other birds are seen around the course. Canowindra Golf Club is licensed and the club restaurant is open for lunch and dinner from Wednesday - Sunday and all public holidays. Visitors welcome 7 days a week. "