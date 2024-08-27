Canadian Bowie climbs into contention at World Deaf Golf Champs

27 Aug 2024 | Amateur golf |

Canadian Russell Bowie has ignited hopes of emulating hero Adam Scott with a victory at RACV Royal Pines Resort after producing the round of the tournament at the World Deaf Golf Championships on the Gold Coast.

Bowie shot 5-under 67 in Round 2 on Tuesday, an improvement of 12 shots on his opening round that he attributed to struggles with the putter on the grainy greens that Queensland is famous for.

He pushed those difficulties aside on day two, playing his back nine in 5-under 31 to now trail 2022 champion Nico Guldan (74) of Germany by just one shot at the halfway mark.

Australian Jack Besley (75) is tied for third two strokes back of Bowie, the Southern Golf Club Assistant Course Superintendent eight strokes clear of Englishman Aiden Kelly (74) and American Pono Tokioka (82) who share fourth spot.

A long-time admirer of Scott, Bowie is now within reach of joining the 2019 Australian PGA champion as a tournament winner at Royal Pines.

“He’s always been my favourite player. Just a beautiful golf swing. Really nice guy,” said Bowie, a plus-3 handicap at Brampton Golf Club in Ontario.

“Just like the way he handles and carries himself. He’s just classy, kind of someone you want to emulate in every way.

“I just saw on a board there that he has won at this golf course so that’s pretty cool.”

Runner-up to Guldan at the 2022 Championship in Hawaii, Bowie attributed his turnaround to a much-improved day on the Royal Pines greens.

Turning in even par after starting from the 10th tee, Bowie holed 30-footers for birdie at both two and three, converted chances from inside five feet at four and seven and then made a 20-foot putt for birdie on eight to set the benchmark for low score of the week.

“I made a couple of nice long putts and the difference was yesterday, I would’ve maybe three-putted those,” Bowie added.

“Instead of three-putted, one putt and there’s four strokes right there between two holes.

“The score yesterday went in the wrong direction, today it went in the right direction.”

It was the opposite scenario for Round 1 leader Guldan, who was unable to convert three early birdie chances on what would prove to be a frustrating day on the greens.

His lone-birdie in a round of 2-over 74 came at the par-5 15th, the German’s position on the leaderboard his lone positive heading into Round 3.

“That is the only good thing,” said Guldan of remaining on top of the leaderboard through 36 holes.

“From the tee I played very good, but on the green it was very bad.

“I started with three one-metre putts for birdie and didn’t make one. And it’s only gone down from there.”

It shapes as a race in two in the women’s event with Round 1 leader Margaux Brejo and defending champion Vanessa Girke now eight strokes clear of third-placed Erica Pressley from America.

Brejo battled with her short game in a round of 2-over 74 to be 1-over through two rounds as Girke’s recent back issues flared up late in her round of 1-over 73.

The 17-year-old from France will start Round 3 with a two-stroke lead and excited by the chance to once again play alongside her German counterpart who she edged in last year’s European Deaf Championship in Finland.

“This is very different to play with the leaders. This is very attractive,” said Brejo.

“Vanessa is an incredible player and this is an exchange, to see who is going to play the best.

“I love it. I like to play like this.”

Girke was 3-under on her round when her back issues led to four straight bogeys from the 13th hole.

She battled through to make two gutsy pars to finish and stay within reach of Brejo with two rounds to play.

“The last few holes I was in so much pain,” said Girke.

“The last two holes, I was like, OK, I have to bring it together. And the last one I had to play my third shot to the green. Thank God I made the last putt.”

Debbie Byrnes is the best of the Aussies in the women’s event, currently in 10th position, with Chantell Greaves one shot further back in a tie for 11th.

Round 3 tees off at 7am on Wednesday morning with the lead groups to begin their third rounds at approximately 9am.