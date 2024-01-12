Campbell and Malixi triumph in Australian Master of the Amateurs

12 Jan 2024 | Amateur golf |

Australian Phoenix Campbell and Rianne Malixi from the Phillipines have triumphed in an incredibly strong field this week at Southern Golf Club to be the 2024 Australian Master of the Amateurs champions.

Campbell surged six spots on the leaderboard on the final day to secure the 2024 Australian Master of the Amateurs Men’s Championship at an impressive 12-under.

The win gets Campbell's year off to a great start, proving his choice to remain in the amateur ranks after his breakout win at last year's Queensland PGA to be a good one.

Knowing that he can activate the two-year exemption on the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia he gained at the Queensland PGA whenever he desires, Campbell is making the most of honing his game on the amateur circuit for the time being.

With names like Rickie Fowler and Jason Day on Campbell's most recent trophy, he is certainly heading in the right direction.

At the 9-hole turn of the final day, the women's championship was tightly contested, however Malixi showcased her skill, capturing the lead with an impressive six birdies in her round.

Malixi was able to maintain her focus and determination, to conclude the championship at an impressive 7 under, earning her the coveted Green Jacket.

Queensland's Lion Higo was the best placed Australian in the women's championship, finishing fourth at 4-under.

Both Campbell and Malixi, along with many others who played at Southern, are teeing it up next week at the Australian Amateur being played over both Keysborough and Yarra Yarra, where Campbell recently set the new course record, watch out!