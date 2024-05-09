Campaign to raise funds for devastated Gisborne

09 May 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Three weeks after a fire burned its clubhouse to the ground, Gisborne Golf Club north-west of Melbourne is bravely moving forward into the future.

Remarkably, the club resumed golf just two days after the fire.

A fundraising campaign has begun through the Australian Sports Foundation to help rebuild the club, with insurance still not confirmed.

C lub general manager Brett Campbell said Gisborne was not about to wallow in self-pity.

"We've got a temporary pro-shop and offices here now," he said.

"The course itself is in great condition and the driving range is open."

Gisborne's resilience is incredible. Having started a big project to replace the irrigation system the day prior to the fire on 16 April, it has surged ahead with that, installing 21 kilometres of pipes and doubled the number of sprinkler heads to ensure that the course remains in good shape.

Already enshrined as a community hub in the town - the local RSL operated out of the clubhouse, and numerous social events, sporting functions and school graduations were previously held in the club house -- the club intends continuing along that path once it has a new venue.

Donations to the can be made here.