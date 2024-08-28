Cam Smith locks in for 2024 NSW Open

28 Aug 2024 | Professional golf |

Australia's 2022 Open champion Cam Smith is a confirmed starter for the $800,000 NSW Open at Murray Downs Golf and Country Club in November.

Smith, 31, continues to enjoy a stellar career, including his historic win at St Andrews, six titles on the PGA TOUR, three BMW Australian PGA Championships and multiple individual and team titles with Ripper GC on LIV Golf.

His participation in the NSW Open was confirmed this evening by Golf NSW.

“I love supporting Australian golf and when the opportunity arises to play, I want to be there,” Smith said. “I try to get back home as much as I can.

“The NSW Open is growing into a major event and I’m excited to be able to play in the tournament this year, which will be part of a great summer of Australian golf.” The prestigious event, part of the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia, will take place from November 14-17 at the picturesque Murray Downs Golf & Country Club.

Designed by Ted Parslow, it is regarded as the best golf course on the Murray River and one of Australia's best inland layouts. The course is renowned for its challenging layout and stunning scenery.

“It’s fantastic it is being played in a regional area and I can’t wait to see how many fans are at Murray Downs," Smith added.

Smith's commitment to the NSW Open not only adds to the tournament's prestige but also signifies his support for Australian golf and its passionate fan base.

Tournament organisers are thrilled with Smith's decision to play at this year’s championship. His participation is expected to draw significant attention, with fans eager to see one of the world's top golfers in action.

"Cam's participation is a massive boost for the NSW Open," said Graeme Phillipson, Chief Operating Officer at Golf NSW.

"His presence will undoubtedly elevate the level of competition and create an incredible atmosphere for all attendees.”

"We were anticipating large crowds this year, but the numbers will be massive thanks to his star power."

The NSW Open Golf Championship has a rich history dating back to 1931 and is one of Australia's premier golf events. Past champions include Greg Norman (four times), Peter Thomson, Ian Baker-Finch, Jack Newton and Kel Nagle, whose name adorns the championship trophy.

Tickets for the 2024 NSW Open Golf Championship are now available online. Fans are encouraged to secure theirs early to witness what promises to be a spectacular championship showcasing Australian best golfers.

For more information on the event, visit the official NSW Open website at

The New South Wales Open is proudly supported by the NSW Government's tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW.