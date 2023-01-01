Golf Course ID: 41305, 18 hole

Established in 1951 as a 9-hole course, the 18-hole course was opened in 1966 and given a championship status in 1989. Caloundra Golf Club boasts a challenging yet enjoyable game on its 5987 metre par 71 course. There is abundant wildlife on the course and Rainbow Lorikeets are fed at 4pm each afternoon. Caloundra Golf Club is set within a tranquil and peaceful environment, and is situated just 5 minutes from the city centre and beautiful beaches of Caloundra at the southern tip of the Sunshine Coast.