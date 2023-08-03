Calling all lovers of golf: Volunteer at the Asia-Pacific Amateur

03 Aug 2023 | Amateur golf |

With the 14 th Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC) coming back to Victoria on October 26-29, we are on the lookout for avid golf fans to help deliver the event.

The AAC will be held at The Royal Melbourne Golf Club nine years after the event was last hosted at the venue in 2014.

Won by Australian Harrison Crowe in 2022, and with a prized invite to the following year’s Masters tournament at Augusta National going to the victor, the AAC has a rich history of serving as a springboard for some of the world’s top players, including the 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith and 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Collectively, AAC alumni have gone on to win 23 tournaments on the PGA Tour to date and more than 100 across the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour, and Japan Golf Tour.

Volunteers are the heartbeat of tournaments in Australia so don’t miss your chance to witness history take place and volunteer now to help deliver the AAC.

Register your interest .