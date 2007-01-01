Banner

Golf Course ID: 40502, 18 hole

Cabarlah Golf Course (QLD)

Public course
Golf course

Cabarlah Golf Course is situated on the New England Highway at Cabarlah on the Borneo Barracks Defence Base 15 Km north of the Toowoomba CBD on the beautiful Darling Downs.

The Course is comprised of 11 greens and 18 tees to form an interesting and challenging 5886 metre Par 71 layout. The greens are 007 bent grass and are among the finest on the Downs.

The area has many tourist attractions, motel accommodation, as well as first class hotels for meals and gaming.

It is a high development growth area with nearby suburbs, Highfields, Kleinton, and Cabarlah becoming increasingly popular.

Cabarlah Golf Course hosts Men and Women’s Club, Social, Junior and Corporate events throughout the year. The Course is open to the public for social play and visitors are welcome daily, with some restrictions during Competitions.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...

Contact Details

New England Highway
Cabarlah QLD 4352

07 4696 6396
07 4696 6396
Send email
https://cabarlahgolfcourse.com.au/
Golf Australia Logo
Join our newsletter

Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions!

Privacy PolicyTerms of Use