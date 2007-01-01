Cabarlah Golf Course (QLD)

Golf Course ID: 40502, 18 hole

Cabarlah Golf Course is situated on the New England Highway at Cabarlah on the Borneo Barracks Defence Base 15 Km north of the Toowoomba CBD on the beautiful Darling Downs.

The Course is comprised of 11 greens and 18 tees to form an interesting and challenging 5886 metre Par 71 layout. The greens are 007 bent grass and are among the finest on the Downs.

The area has many tourist attractions, motel accommodation, as well as first class hotels for meals and gaming.

It is a high development growth area with nearby suburbs, Highfields, Kleinton, and Cabarlah becoming increasingly popular.

Cabarlah Golf Course hosts Men and Women’s Club, Social, Junior and Corporate events throughout the year. The Course is open to the public for social play and visitors are welcome daily, with some restrictions during Competitions.