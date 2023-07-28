Buttress wins a thriller before bowing out at US Junior Amateur

28 Jul 2023 | Amateur golf |

Australia's Joseph Buttress showed off his great fighting spirit and his talented golf game before being eliminated in the final 16 of the US Junior Amateur Championship in South Carolina today.

The last remaining Aussie in the draw, Buttress eventually saw off American Bo Carpenter at the 22nd hole in their round of 32 match before being eliminated by New Zealand's Joshua Bai 2&1.

In his match with Carpenter, Buttress was 2 down after two holes before fighting back to all square after the eighth.

The young West Australian was never in front in the match until the fourth extra hole when a par was good enough to put away the American.

In his round of 16 duel with Bai, Buttress started quickly and was two ahead at the turn. However, the New Zealander found three birdies on his back nine to seize the advantage, eventually securing the win with a birdie at the par 4 17th hole.