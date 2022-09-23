Buttress, Denton win Victorian Junior Open

23 Sep 2022 | Amateur golf |

West Australian Joseph Buttress and South Australian Raegan Denton took out the 2022 Victorian Junior Open at Barwon Heads Golf Club on Thursday.

Buttress, of the Western Australian Golf Club, was dominant in winning by ten shots as he finished 14-under par for the tournament.

He even trailed by five shots after his even-par first round, but he ran away from his rivals with rounds of 66 and 67 at 13th Beach Golf's Links Beach and Creek Courses, before saving his best for last with a 65.

Royal Adelaide's Denton prevailed by three shots and she also produced her best round of the week when it mattered as she shot 70 to close out the tournament at four-under overall.

Earlier she shot rounds of 74, 70 and 72 and was in a tie for the lead heading into the final day with Victorian Jazy Roberts and Sydney's Ann Jang.

Jang, of New South Wales Golf Club, finished runner-up on a count back from Belvoir Park's Roberts, while a pair of Victorian took the placings in the boys with Metropolitan's Michael Song claimed second place and Shepparton's Bailey Goodall in third.