Buttress blitzes first match at US Junior Amateur

Australia's Joseph Buttress grabbed a spot in the second matchplay round of the US Junior Amateur Championship in South Carolina after dominating his American opponent in his opening match today.

The Cam Smith Scholarship winner beat California's Kush Arora 4&2 at Daniel Island Club after never being headed when he won the par 5 second hole with a birdie.

Buttress went on to build a 5 up lead by the seventh with his only losses for the day coming on the ninth and 11th holes which reduced his margin to 3 up.

The West Australian finished the job with a birdie at the long par 4 16th.

In the round of 32, Buttress will face another American, Bo Carpenter from Georgia.

The other Australian to make it through the strokeplay qualifying rounds, Queensland's Harry Takis, was defeated 1 up by American Chase Nevins who closed out their match with three closing pars after losing the 15th hole to bring the contest back to all square.