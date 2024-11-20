Busy bees helping Cottesloe with indigenous restoration

20 Nov 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

In a bold restoration plan to bring the site back to its best, with increased indigenous species to improve site health and sustainability, Cottesloe Golf Club on the Perth beaches has enlisted the help of some tiny workers.

Installing several beehives on the course, seven colonies have been relocated to Cottesloe, Club CEO Tracey-Lea Tiley ensuring they have been placed well away from any drink fountains.

"The research that we've done is that bees are a really good indicator of your site health," she said.

"We've got some little quendas (small endemic marsupial) that have now made home on the site as well, and we've had a return of black cockatoos.

"The work that we've been doing in that space has actually been really quite successful."

With an outside company creating a wider vegetation management plan, Cottesloe are yet to finalise the full variety of native flora that it wishes to bring back to the site, but Tiley says work has begun to make the bees feel right at home.

"We've certainly been planting lots of tuart trees, peppermint trees, bottle brushes and things that have flowers in them that attract the bees," she said.

"They are really going to help restore the site back to its best, I guess.

"A lot of courses have had well-meaning members plant things along the way but have put in exotic plantings.

“We've got a real focus in a improving turf health playability, really wanting to restore the indigenous vegetation and just respect the sites."

The bees have called Cottesloe home for just over a month now, and one of the early success stories has been the safe removal and reintroduction of a colony that was residing in a tree that was due to be cut down.

"There was a hive in the tree that needed to come down," said Tiley. "So, we had a gentleman come in, he rescued them, took them away, and they've been brought back to site.

"We think is really cool because they've been here on site before.

An exciting prospect, on top of helping improve the health of the land, is of course the honey, which Tiley says will have a very special connection to Cottesloe and the indigenous vegetation.

"The honey will be sort of flavoured with peppermint trees, we have a lot of them here. It's supposed to be very good quality honey," she said.

"We'll have it available for members, and we're kind of tossing around with what to call it, 'A pot of Cot' or a 'Cot of gold', which we think would be fun.

"It certainly won't be in any huge quantities, but if we get some out of it and the chef's able to use it in the kitchen, that'd be great."