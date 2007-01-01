Golf Course ID: 41404, 9 hole

Burrum District Golf Club, also known as the Howard Golf Club, is a great friendly country golf course. The course is 5727 metres in length, with a Par 70 for the gents and a Par 72 for the ladies. Nine greens with extra tees make a complete 18 hole course which is great for both social and competitive players. An assortment of sand bunkers, dams and a few narrow tree lined fairways provide a challenging and interesting experience. The course is generally flat, ideal for walking or motorised carts. Never played before? Come and try your hand on Fridays at 9am or 2pm. No handicap needed. Visitors are welcome to join our competitions, although some prizes may be members only on certain days. We would love you to call in, say hello, have a cold drink or a snack, a play on the pokies – or even a game of golf!