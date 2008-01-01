Banner

Golf Course ID: 50504, 18 hole

Burra Golf Club (SA)

Public course
Golf course

A True Country Golf Experience, The Burra Golf Club Incorporated invites you to enjoy our 18-hole golf course with watered fairways and greens. The Burra Golf Course is situated on the Barrier Highway, only 160 kilometres or two hours drive north of Adelaide. Set in picturesque surroundings fringed with established native trees and there is a well-placed dam. Visitors and groups are welcome. Clubs can be hired at the BP Motor Co, corner of Kingston and Thames Streets, Burra.

Golf Ratings

Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
Contact Details

Barrier Highway
Burra SA 5417

08 8892 2066
Send email
https://burragolf.com.au/
