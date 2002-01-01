BURNS GOLF CLUB BELCONNEN

Golf Course ID: 20623, 18 hole

Belconnen Magpies Golf Club consists of a public 18 hole golf course, and includes a pro shop and a club house. With panoramic views of the Brindabella Ranges and surrounding fairways, sand traps, water hazards and elevated tees all set in a mix of pine and gum trees. The Clubhouse is fully serviced and has views that must be seen to be believed. With competitive green fees and discounts for juniors and seniors, Magpies Belconnen Golf Club is well worth the visit.