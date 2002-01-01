Banner

Golf Course ID: 20623, 18 hole

BURNS GOLF CLUB BELCONNEN

Public course
Belconnen Magpies Golf Club consists of a public 18 hole golf course, and includes a pro shop and a club house. With panoramic views of the Brindabella Ranges and surrounding fairways, sand traps, water hazards and elevated tees all set in a mix of pine and gum trees. The Clubhouse is fully serviced and has views that must be seen to be believed. With competitive green fees and discounts for juniors and seniors, Magpies Belconnen Golf Club is well worth the visit.

Contact Details

Stockdill Drive
Holt ACT 2615

02 6254 2922
(02) 6254 6740
