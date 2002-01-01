Golf Course ID: 20623, 18 hole
BURNS GOLF CLUB BELCONNEN
Public course
Golf course
Belconnen Magpies Golf Club consists of a public 18 hole golf course, and includes a pro shop and a club house. With panoramic views of the Brindabella Ranges and surrounding fairways, sand traps, water hazards and elevated tees all set in a mix of pine and gum trees. The Clubhouse is fully serviced and has views that must be seen to be believed. With competitive green fees and discounts for juniors and seniors, Magpies Belconnen Golf Club is well worth the visit.
Golf Ratings
Holes
Tee Name
Par
Scratch
Slope
No rows found
Loading...
Contact Details
Stockdill Drive
Holt ACT 2615