Nestled between Melbourne’s bustling central business district and the tranquil sounds of the Yarra River lies one of Melbourne’s best kept secrets. Burnley Golf Course is a quiet little 9-hole course that’s a perfect starting ground for the new golfer but still a challenge for the experienced. Temporary closure of Burnley Golf Course

Burnley Golf Course closed to the public on Tuesday 20 June 2023 to allow course re-design works to commence.

The golf course re-design will see location changes to holes 1, 3, 6 and 7 in response to community safety concerns and to improve playability.

The works are expected to be completed in 2024, subject to suitable weather conditions.

While we appreciate these works will be inconvenient in the short-term, we look forward to delivering you a re-designed and improved golf course in the future .