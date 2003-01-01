Banner

Golf Course ID: 76405, 9 hole

Burnie Golf Club (TAS)

Public course
Golf course

Burnie Golf Club features a beautifully maintained golf course with sloping fairways, fast greens in good condition, few bunkers and no water hazards. Burnie is an active club with regular competitions including the Monthly Cup, and with a great Junior Development Program. Veteran golfers play on alternate weeks and there are ladies' monthly medals. This is a nine hole/ 18 tee course with a par of 72 and is 5876 metres in length.

Contact Details

47-49 Scarfe Street
Burnie TAS 7320

03 6435 1443
Send email
https://www.burniegc.com/
