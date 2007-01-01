Banner

Golf Course ID: 40703, 18 hole

Burleigh Palms Golf Club (QLD)

Public course
Golf course

Burleigh Palms Golf Course is a challenging 9 hole AGU rated golf course located in the beautiful Tallebudgera Valley only minutes from Burleigh Heads. Cradled by the picturesque Tallebudgera Valley, this course presents a formidable challenge to golfers with a wide range of golfing expertise. Burleigh Palms Golf Course offers a complete golfing experience with a fully licensed club house serving a full range of drinks and food.

Contact Details

25 Tallebudgera Connection Road
Tallebudgera QLD 4220

07 5533 9732
