Burleigh Golf Club (QLD)

Public course
Founded in November 1950 and centrally located near Miami Beach, Burleigh Golf Club is a private members golf club offering first class golfing and clubhouse facilities whilst catering for golfers of all standards. The championship course offers a diverse experience with a 'woodland' type forest front nine followed by a 'sandbelt' heath back nine with the course masterplanned to be one of the best on the Gold Coast.

Contact Details

Cnr Albion and Bardon Avenue
Miami QLD 4220

07 5572 8266
https://www.burleighgolfclub.com.au/cms/
