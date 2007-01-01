Golf Course ID: 40707, 4710 hole

Founded in November 1950 and centrally located near Miami Beach, Burleigh Golf Club is a private members golf club offering first class golfing and clubhouse facilities whilst catering for golfers of all standards. The championship course offers a diverse experience with a 'woodland' type forest front nine followed by a 'sandbelt' heath back nine with the course masterplanned to be one of the best on the Gold Coast.