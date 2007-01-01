Golf Course ID: 41403, 9 hole

Bundaberg Golf Club features an 18 hole Championship Golf Course just five minutes drive from the Bundaberg city centre.

Golf clubs, buggy and electric cart hire, as well as a range of golfing accessories are available for your golfing enjoyment.

Our facilities are available to the public and we specialise in assisting you with arranging your Corporate Golf Day or social function.

The 5872 metre, Par 71 course, has wide flat fairways making it easy to walk or ride. Golfers of all standards will find the layout both challenging and enjoyable.

The greens are large, well-manicured, and a pleasure to putt on. Ponds and water-ways that dot the course provide a scenic delight and are the home of numerous water birds. You may even see the odd frill-necked lizard as you enjoy your round of golf.