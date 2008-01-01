Golf Course ID: 66802, 18 hole

Bunbury Golf Club is located 150km south of Perth at Clifton Park (approx 10km north of Bunbury).

A parkland style course in a tranquil setting between the Collie River and Leschenault Estuary. It is a well wooded, challenging course with large undulating greens.

Established on it’s current site in 1948, the Club policy has been one of continual improvement. The newly renovated Clubhouse is situated on a hill overlooking the Leschenault Inlet with a natural bush setting.

The course ambles amongst 180 acres (72 hectares) of native trees and plants and is home to numerous varieties of flora and fauna including over 200 kangaroos which are an attraction to many visitors.

CLUB FACILITIES

The Bunbury Golf Club has a full 250m driving range, along with chipping, bunker and putting practice areas.

A full bar service is available and snacks and/or meals can be provided by prior arrangement.

After a game of golf you can utilise the fully functional change room facilities.

The on-course golf shop is open 7 days a week, supplying all your golfing needs including hire clubs, motorised carts and personal tuition.

GOLF TOURNAMENTS

The Bunbury Golf Club hosts annually the South West Isuzu South West Open catering for both Professional and leading Amateur golfers. This event is held on the June long weekend.

The Club also hosts the Bunbury Bowl in August catering for leading amateur women golfers. It is one of Western Australia’s major women’s tournaments regularly attracting competitors from metropolitan and regional areas.

The Bunbury Golf Club has a proud tradition and throughout it’s history has produced some very notable players – being acknowledged through selection in State and National teams both as players and administrators.

Some of the great golfers to have played our course include Seve Ballesteros, Gary Player, Norman Von Nida, Peter Thompson, Craig Parry, Graham Marsh, Terry Gale, Greg Chalmers, Ian Baker-Finch, Wayne Smith, Michael Long, Lindsay Stephen, Bob Shearer and more recently Minjee Lee and Oliver Goss