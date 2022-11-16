Buchanan shares Nomura Cup halfway lead

16 Nov 2022 | Amateur golf |

Jack Buchanan is tied for the lead in the individual standings, but the Australian team relinquished their ascendancy in the second round of the Nomura Cup at Manila Southwoods Golf & Country Club in the Philippines.

Buchanan, who recently won the Golf Australia Men's Order of Merit for a second straight year, sits eight-under par alongside the top-ranked player in the field Japan's Yuta Sugiura.

The South Australian followed up his opening round 66 with a 70 on Wednesday which included an eagle at the par-5 eighth and three birdies in the closing five holes.

His efforts were not enough to build on Australia's first round lead in the event also known as the Asia-Pacific Amateur Golf Team Championship however.

The two best scores from the three player teams count and Buchanan's opening 66 paired with Quinnton Croker's 69 gave Australia the first round lead at nine-under par before hopes of an 11th Nomura Cup triumph suffered a big blow in the second round.

Buchanan's 70 and Croker's 80 were the two counting scores as Australia fell down the leaderboard to sixth place at three-under par, 11 shots behind leaders Japan.

Jye Pickin has endured a difficult start to the event with rounds of 75 and 86, but has the chance to bounce back with a counting score in the final two rounds.