Broad benefits of Victor Harbor’s new driving range

23 May 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

A new all-weather driving range at Victor Harbor Golf Club has not only provided a space for club members to hone their game year-round, but created a welcoming space for the local community as well.

The construction of the driving range was made possible through a generous grant from the South Australian Government Department of Recreation, Sport and Racing, as well as private donations for which the club are profoundly grateful.

The project was a true labour of love, with the club's dedicated grounds staff and volunteers putting in countless hours of hard work to make it a reality.

One of the key challenges faced being reorienting the previous driving range by a full 180 degrees – no small feat considering the amount of physical labour required.

"Our volunteers and staff worked tirelessly, moving tonnes of earth and materials to completely reposition the driving range," Victor Harbor Golf Club President Ray Walsh said.

"It was backbreaking work, but their determination and commitment were truly inspiring."

Initial bookings for time on the range started with around 20 people per day, however, the demand for space on has been steadily growing, especially on those occasional days when inclement weather keeps people off the course.

The new facility has also elevated PGA professional Ian Pritchard’s teaching capabilities. Pritchard uses the driving range in lessons and clinics to help players work on their swing, as well as distance control and accuracy.

"One of the keys to getting better at golf is practicing with a purpose," the club’s General Manager Ray Duncan said.

"Our new driving range facilitates that by giving players the space to target their practise objectives and set specific goals."

Victor Harbor is hopeful too that by offering this amenity it can attract new members and keep existing ones engaged and satisfied.

"We're committed to providing our members with a comprehensive golfing experience, and this new driving range is a major part of that," Duncan said.

The drive for progress continues with Victor Harbor already looking to add emerging technology to enhance the purpose and value of the driving range to players.

In conjunction with the arrival of the new driving range is the formation of the Fleurieu Golf Academy, led by head professional Pritchard. The academy will offer a myriad of services, with an emerging focus on attracting juniors and women to the game.