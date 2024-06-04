Brisbane's newest public facility continues to innovate

04 Jun 2024 | Clubs and Facilities |

Almost 10 months since opening its doors, Minnippi Golf and Range in Brisbane continues to expand its offerings, adding a new mini-putt facility and boosting the food and beverage options available at the already popular facility.

Minnippi first welcomed golfers in September last year and since then they have experienced the course, driving range, café, and futuristic golf carts — as well as a fresh attitude to public golf.

“We identified that we don’t have 100 years of tradition so we can write the rules from the start,” said Anthony Lawrence, CEO of Clublinks who operate the facility, at the time of opening.

Brisbane's first new public golf course in 70 years, Minnippi had a clean slate to create a unique community facility.

The reception since opening has been overwhelmingly positive, and Clublinks Marketing and Event Executive Sarah Grigg, said this feedback has been remarkably consistent from seasoned golfers, newcomers, and even non-golfers.

"They have all celebrated the course design, well-maintained greens, welcoming community atmosphere and fun events that are hosted very regularly," she said.

"We have become a popular destination not only for golf enthusiasts but also for families, residents, and social groups thanks to our diverse range of activities.

"That was the key objective of our brand - to buck the trend of a traditional golf course in a fun and engaging way."

Minnippi is welcoming more than 10,000 visitors a month, with guests engaging in range of golfing and non-golfing activities. The facility a community hub, where golf is played.

"Our contemporary and welcoming philosophy has been very well received,” Grigg said.

“Visitors appreciate the relaxed and fun environment where they can enjoy golf at their own pace, free from the pressures often associated with traditional golf clubs.

"This approach has helped us attract a broader audience, including those who might have felt intimidated by more formal golfing environments in the past.

"We're proud to

offer a facility that caters to a wide range of visitors."

The new pop-up ‘minni-golf’ has added yet another option for visitors. Popular with families, Grigg says the fun activation has had a multitude of benefits.

"The ‘minni-golf’ is particularly popular with our school holiday clinics, providing a fun and accessible introduction to golf," she said.

"It's also a great hit with kids while the parents dine in at Cooee, our café and restaurant, a change up to your traditional playground to keep the kids entertained.”

For more go to