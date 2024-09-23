23 Sep 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |
Brisbane golfers tee up funds for sick kids
by Contributor
Brisbane golfers can hit the green and do their bit to help sick kids with X-Golf South Bank, Enoggera and North Lakes' inaugural Starlight Scramble which kicked off this month.
Formed from a new partnership between X-Golf and the Starlight Foundation, the initiative will take place until 12 October with the national goal of funding five life-changing Starlight Wishes.
At a cost of $7,500 per wish, X-Golf’s sights are set high, but they’re confident punters will join in to support the little ones of the local community.
X-Golf’s Peter Nolan said that when sick kids’ worlds are filled with hospitals and treatments, a Starlight Wish is an incredible gift of happiness.
“It’s a cause that’s close to our hearts here at X-Golf and we’re pleased to work together to help these families leave the pain of illness behind for a moment to enjoy more of what matters most.”
There are 25 participating X-Golf locations Australia-wide where golfers can hit for the happiness of Starlight kids including Launceston, Melbourne and Cairns.
When entering, Starlight Scramble participants must pass on the $70 savings from the discounted simulator hire to the Foundation for four players to enjoy a nine-hole scramble, plus go in the draw to win other great prizes.
To learn more about X-Golf’s inaugural Starlight Scramble, or to find a participating venue near you, visit www.xgolf.com.au/promos/starlight-scramble/
Join our newsletter
Get weekly updates on news, golf tips and access to partner promotions.