Brisbane golfers tee up funds for sick kids

Brisbane golfers can hit the green and do their bit to help sick kids with X-Golf South Bank, Enoggera and North Lakes' inaugural Starlight Scramble which kicked off this month.

Formed from a new partnership between X-Golf and the Starlight Foundation, the initiative will take place until 12 October with the national goal of funding five life-changing Starlight Wishes.

At a cost of $7,500 per wish, X-Golf’s sights are set high, but they’re confident punters will join in to support the little ones of the local community.

X-Golf’s Peter Nolan said that when sick kids’ worlds are filled with hospitals and treatments, a is an incredible gift of happiness.

“It’s a cause that’s close to our hearts here at X-Golf and we’re pleased to work together to help these families leave the pain of illness behind for a moment to enjoy more of what matters most.”

There are 25 participating X-Golf locations Australia-wide where golfers can hit for the happiness of Starlight kids including Launceston, Melbourne and Cairns.

When entering, Starlight Scramble participants must pass on the $70 savings from the discounted simulator hire to the Foundation for four players to enjoy a nine-hole scramble, plus go in the draw to win other great prizes.

To learn more about X-Golf's inaugural Starlight Scramble, or to find a participating venue near you, visit