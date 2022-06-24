Brilliant Bennett into British Am quarter-final

24 Jun 2022 | Amateur golf |

Sydney's Kelsey Bennett has booked a quarter-final berth at the R&A's Women's Amateur Championship courtesy of two huge victories at Hunstanton Golf Club in England on Thursday.

The 22-year-old began the day with a 3&2 win over 2020 runner-up and world number 44 Annabell Fuller of England, before blitzing France's Maylis Lamoure 5&4 in the afternoon.

Bennett never relinquished the lead after jumping out to fast starts both matches - a two-hole lead early against Fuller and she was four-up after six holes against Lamoure.

From then on she was unflappable on the greens as she holed a serious of clutch putts in both matches to slam the door shut on any potential comeback from her opponents.

"I'm playing pretty solid. I got up early which I was pretty happy about and just made some good putts for some pars to share some holes and just managed to not let her get any back and just kept keeping at it," Bennett said.

The St Michael's member has taken a liking to the course in Norfolk on England's east coast, but, being so close to the North Sea, she is aware that the weather can turn for the later stages of the tournament.

"The course has been very generous with the weather. So I'm liking it at the moment, but if the weather turns I might say something different," she said.

"No, it's been really good. Great course. And all the members here are unbelievable, like all the spotters and volunteers out there helping us are amazing."

Another person who has been amazing this week is Bennett's 80-year-old nan, Patsy.

"She hasn't been here in 40 years. So we decided to come out, and she's been following me around which has been really, really nice," Bennett said.

"She's very supportive, and all my team back home are great. Mum is still awake at one o'clock in the morning, so it's nice."

Bennett will face Sweden's Louise Rydqvist in their quarter-final on Friday evening Australian time after Rydqvist caused the upset of the week by defeating world number two and fellow Swede Ingrid Lindbald - who was the top amateur at the US Women's Open having finished 11th overall - in their round of 16 contest.

