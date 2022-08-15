Bribie Island to host return of Australian Mid-Amateur

15 Aug 2022 | Amateur golf |

Queensland’s Bribie Island Golf Club will host the 2022 Australian Mid-Amateur from 16-18 November.

Following the cancellation of the event at Bribie in 2020 and 2021, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Golf Australia is looking forward to bringing the event to the Moreton Bay Region later this year.

The event is for men and women aged 30-54 years and played over 54-holes stroke play. It provides an opportunity for players to contest a championship of the highest level and further engage in the game.

The event has received support from Moreton Bay Council.

Therese Magdulski, Golf Australia’s General Manager Events & Operations said, “we are grateful for the opportunity to showcase the beautiful destination region of Bribie Island for the championship.

“The valued support from the club and Moreton Bay Council is appreciated.”

Bribie Island Golf Club is considered the “hidden treasure” of the south-east Queensland golf courses. Built on the rolling natural sand dunes of Bribie Island, the championship layout offers golfers of all levels an enjoyable test of skill.

The club's manager Steve Middleton was excited to host the event for the first time.

“Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to reschedule this event twice, in both 2020 and 2021," he said. "The Bribie Island Golf Club is certainly looking forward to eventually hosting the Australian Mid-Amateur in November this year and sharing its superb course, hospitality and facilities with this wealth of Aussie golfing talent. We are working tirelessly to get the course back to its usual brilliance following the devastating rain events experienced earlier in the year – players will be amazed with its transformation. This is sand belt golf at its finest.”

An added incentive will also see winners of the 54-hole championship receive a grant to contest the 2023 New Zealand Mid-Amateur Championship and the leading available player will be chosen for the Golf Australia team to play against the Australian Defence Forces next March.

Entries are now open with a handicap limit of 8.0 for men and 16.0 for women.