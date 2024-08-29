Brejo, Bowie crowned 2024 World Deaf Golf champions

29 Aug 2024 | Amateur golf |

Canada’s Russell Bowie and Margaux Brejo of France have both claimed maiden World Deaf Golf Championship titles in dominant fashion at RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast.

Runner-up in Hawaii two years ago, Bowie was 6-under through 11 holes in the final round on Thursday before signing for a 4-under 68 and five-stroke win over defending champion Nico Guldan (74) of Germany.

Brejo began the final round of the women’s event with a seven-stroke advantage and although defending champ Vanessa Girke of Germany recorded two early birdies, Brejo was never seriously threatened.

The third-place finisher in Hawaii converted eagle chances after driving the green at both the par-4 sixth and par-4 10th in a round of 3-under 69 for a 7-under total and 11-shot victory.

For Bowie, an accomplished amateur golfer in Ontario, his Australian triumph represents the high point of his golf career.

“As golfers, we don’t win hardly ever. You lose the vast majority of your tournaments so a win of any kind is very, very special,” said the 32-year-old.

“I’ve never really won something really high level so this is probably about top of the list. Especially playing against Nico, a very good competitor, very good golfer.

“It’s definitely something I’m proud of and I’ll always remember very fondly.”

He can now also lay claim to having won at the same golf course as his idol, Adam Scott, the 2019 Australian PGA champion at Royal Pines.

“I know Adam Scott won from about 600 yards further back, but this is a very good test,” said Bowie, who had rounds of 79-67-70-68 for a 4-under total.

“Playing under par here for the week is something I’m very proud of, especially after the start I had.”

Verbally committed to attend Georgia Southern University in the US from 2025, Brejo was proud to accomplish the objective she set for herself at the start of the week.

“It’s a title I will always remember in my life,” said the 17-year-old.

“It’s been a great week and I really like being in Australia and with all the good players.

“I play 3-under today which was very important for me and I think I won by nine or 10 shots.

“This is very incredible for me and proved to myself I can be better and I can be the best.

“From my professional life and everything going after, it’s good.”

Supported by The R&A, World Deaf Golf Federation President Simeon Hart hopes that the success of the 2024 Championships in Australia will lead to an increase in participation ahead of two major events to follow in the next two years.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the success of this tournament and wish to thank the City of Gold Coast and Golf Australia for hosting us this week,” Mr Hart said.

“It is our hope that deaf people of all ages interested in playing golf will be inspired to start playing and to enter future deaf golf championships.

“We have the Deaflympics in Tokyo in November 2025 and, in August 2026, Barseback Resort in Sweden will host the World Deaf Golf Championships.

“We know that there are other talented golfers out there and we would love for them to join us in the years to come.”

It was a double win for Brejo who also claimed the Junior Women’s event as India’s Vibhu Tuagi won the Junior Men’s event.

The Australian Men’s team and Senior Men’s team both finished second to Canada and the United States respectively as the US claimed the Women’s Team event from Germany and England.

Final results

Men’s event

1. Russell Bowie (Canada)

2. Nico Guldan (Germany)

3. Jack Besley (Australia)

Women’s event

1. Margaux Brejo (France)

2. Vanessa Girke (Germany)

3. Yuna Tsuji (Japan)

Junior Women’s event

1. Margaux Brejo (France)

2. Yuna Tsuji (Japan)

3. Ashlyn Johnson (United States)

Junior Men’s event

1. Vibhu Tyagi (India)

2. Aiden Kelly (England)

3. Richard Pavel (Czech Republic)

Men’s Senior event

1. James Kim (United States)

2. Don Conway (Ireland)

3. Fusao Nojiri (Japan)

Women’s Senior event

1. Susan Matthews (England)

2. Mariellen Coles (Australia)

3. Natalie Veale (Australia)

Men’s Team event

1. Canada

2. Australia

3. Japan

Women’s Team event

1. United States

2. Germany

3. England

Senior Men’s Team event

1. United States

2. Australia

3. Ireland