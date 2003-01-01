Brad Pitt Golf Coaching

Golf Course ID: 31304, 18 hole
Mildura Golf Resort features a beautifully maintained 18 hole course with wide fairways and immaculate grass greens. The automatic irrigation system ensures the course is fully watered. This is an easy walking course with picturesque lakes and prolific birdlife. Only five minutes from the city centre, Sunraysia's premier golf club resort is an ideal setting when in north-western Victoria.
Twelfth Street
Mildura VIC 3502