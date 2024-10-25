Brad doing the rounds, and kilometres, all for charity

25 Oct 2024 | Clubs and Facilities | Industry News |

Brad Round, senior greenkeeper at The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, has embarked on a massive journey across two states raising money for charity.

Called The Fairway Finder Challenge, between October 25 and November 15, Round (pictured above) will be cycling over 1200km from Melbourne to Adelaide and playing 13 rounds of golf along the way.

The goal is to raise money for Legacy, a charity which supports the families of Australian Defence Force men and women who have lost their lives or their health as a result of their service.

The idea for the unique endurance event had been brewing for a number of years.

Round is no stranger to punishing the body and over the years has competed in True Grit and Spartan Race obstacle course events and has also notched up a handful of 24-hour races.

“I have always wanted to do something endurance-oriented for charity,” states Round, who has been on The Grange crew for the past three-and-a-half years and has been part of two LIV Golf Adelaide tournaments.

“Life is always busy with work and kids and I just never got around to doing it until now. It’s always felt like something I’m supposed to do and now is the time to do it before I get too old!

"I’m 40 next year and while I don’t have the same running legs these days, I can still ride. I don’t have a personal connection to any individual charity, but I think Legacy’s work is really important and I’m glad to be helping out.”

Once he rolls in his final putt, Round will have notched up a total of 234 holes of golf and is looking forward to celebrating the achievement with his Grange crewmates and club members.

Ferrying Round across Victoria and South Australia will be a Cube Nuroad EX ‘gravel’ bike which is a cross between a mountain bike and road bike.

For the first 11 days of the challenge ,Round will be riding self-supported, with pannier bags attached to carry all his essentials and using hire clubs for the first five rounds (all in Victoria).

Once he hits South Australia, Round will be reunited with his wife Mel and his own set of golf clubs.

“It has taken a bit of planning to map out the route and I am really grateful for the clubs who are supporting me along the way. I have a few big days across the three weeks," he said.

Throughout his journey Round will be regularly posting on the dedicated Fairway Finder Facebook page – to view. If you would like to support Round by donating to his cause, simply scan the QR code embedded in the image above or visit the